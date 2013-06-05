Thai c.bank raises GDP growth, export outlook
BANGKOK, March 29 Thailand's central bank on Wednesday raised its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent, and upgraded its projection for exports.
TORONTO, June 4 There must be a practical limit to the balance sheet of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the central bank cannot deliver quantitative easing "to infinity", Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.
"If you're asking without directly asking me, 'Would I support more monetary accommodation if we were running less than 2 percent (inflation), my answer is no. There has to be a practical limit to our balance sheet. I don't know what the number is but you reach a point where people begin to think you're the problem ... There is no QE infinity," he said following a speech in Toronto.
JOHANNESBURG, March 29 South Africa's rand and government bonds were on the back foot early on Wednesday over speculation of an imminent cabinet shake-up that could see Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan removed.
FRANKFURT, March 29 ** Siemens has no plans to gradually to sell down its stake in healthcare unit Healthineers after an IPO or spin-off, its chief executive tells Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview