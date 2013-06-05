TORONTO, June 4 There must be a practical limit to the balance sheet of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the central bank cannot deliver quantitative easing "to infinity", Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

"If you're asking without directly asking me, 'Would I support more monetary accommodation if we were running less than 2 percent (inflation), my answer is no. There has to be a practical limit to our balance sheet. I don't know what the number is but you reach a point where people begin to think you're the problem ... There is no QE infinity," he said following a speech in Toronto.