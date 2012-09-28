RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept 28 A top Federal Reserve
official who opposed the Fed's two most recent rounds of
bond-buying said on Friday some of his concern centered around
the difficulties the U.S. central bank could face when it comes
time to reverse course.
"We've never been here before so none of us know how we're
going to navigate out of this particular quadrant of the
liquidity pool in this ocean of money. And what I'm concerned
about is that we may be painting ourselves into a corner,"
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said after a speech in
Richardson, Texas.
"We've done a lot. ... It's not clear to me despite our
theoretical ability to understand the tools very well, in
practice, how we are going to get out of this."
Fisher also said he was worried about "what it will look
like" if the bond-buying program does boost the economy and
rates start to rise, forcing the Fed to incur losses on its
multitrillion-dollar portfolio of bonds.
In recent years the Fed has turned a hefty profit and sent
most of the proceeds to the Treasury.