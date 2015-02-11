UPDATE 2-WellCare shares pop after bigger-than-expected profit
* WellCare's shares rise 4.7 pct to record-high (Adds conference call comments, details; updates shares)
NEW YORK Feb 11 Short-term currency moves should not drive the Federal Reserve's policy decisions and, for now, the strong dollar and low global oil prices are a net positive for the U.S. economy, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Wednesday.
Fisher, a hawkish policymaker at the U.S. central bank, told the New York Economic Club that he has yet to speak to a retailer or other business owner who is not happy about the rising dollar and cheaper energy prices. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* WellCare's shares rise 4.7 pct to record-high (Adds conference call comments, details; updates shares)
NEW YORK, May 3 Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX has no plans for an initial public offering, the company's president said on Wednesday.