By Ann Saphir
PALO ALTO, Calif. Nov 15 One of the Federal
Reserve's staunchest opponents of the U.S. central bank's latest
round of quantitative easing acknowledged on Thursday that the
Fed's efforts are pushing mortgage rates downward.
"I am happy to see it working, because it wasn't working
right away," Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard
Fisher told reporters after a speech at Stanford University.
Fisher opposed the Fed's third round of quantitative easing,
or QE3, when it was launched in September, saying, "I don't
think this program will have much efficacy."
Still, Fisher - like other policy hawks at the Fed
-continued to push back against broad expectations the central
bank will augment its current $40 billion in monthly
mortgage-backed securities purchases in the New Year.
"If it is beginning to work, you would ask yourself, 'Why
would we need to do more?'" he said. With another month of data
before their next policy-setting meeting, it is too early to
say, he suggested.
"How long we should do it? I don't know. I do not have the
answers," he said.