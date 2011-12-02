BRIEF-Herman Miller says entered interest rate swap agreement on June 12 - SEC Filing
* Says on June 12, co entered interest rate swap agreement, swap transaction for an aggregate notional amount of $75.0 million
DALLAS Dec 2 The United States is headed the way of debt crisis-wracked Italy and Greece unless U.S. leaders make a more concerted effort to fix the national deficit, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told a meeting of business leaders they should take the Occupy Wall Street movement "seriously" because too many people are out of work.
He urged them to lobby lawmakers to craft a fiscal solution to the nation's debt problem, which is creating uncertainty and holding back business investment.
Otherwise, social unrest could result, Fisher said.
* Says on June 12, co entered interest rate swap agreement, swap transaction for an aggregate notional amount of $75.0 million
June 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.