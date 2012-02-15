SAN MARCOS, Texas Feb 15 A top Federal
Reserve official had a message Wednesday to investors worldwide:
don't expect anything more from the Fed.
Goldman Sachs and other Wall Street economists have for
months predicted the U.S. central bank will embark on a third
round of quantitative easing, or QE3, adding to purchases of
long-term securities that have already pushed the Fed's balance
sheet to nearly $3 trillion.
"There will be no QE3," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher
told reporters after a speech here. "I think it's a fantasy of
Wall Street -- it's not going to happen, it's not necessary."
There is no need for interest rates to go any lower, he
said, barring a drop into deflation or some unexpected shock.