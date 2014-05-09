NEW ORLEANS May 9 The Federal Reserve's
longstanding primary tool to conduct monetary policy is not the
right one to use in the years ahead, a top U.S. central banker
said on Friday, suggesting the federal funds rate could be
replaced.
"It's my opinion that the fed funds rate is not the right
tool going forward," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told
reporters. "I'd like to keep it in the toolkit," he added. "But
we've been working with several other tools" such as term
repurchase programs, overnight reverse repos, and interest on
excess reserves.
"That is a study at work as to what is the right way to
anchor the yield curve and affect short term interest rates,"
Fisher added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)