FRANKFURT Nov 29 Dallas Fed President Richard
Fisher, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official repeated on Thursday
that the Federal Reserve's interest rates would remain at low
levels until 2015.
"We expect rates to stay at these low levels until 2015,"
Fisher said, adding that the Fed had done more to provide
certainty by for example repeating such forecasts than the
government had done during the crisis.
"We provide more certainty than the fiscal authorities," he
added.
The Fed has said it expects to hold rates near zero until at
least mid-2015, but several officials have suggested replacing
this calendar commitment with a set of economic variables, or
thresholds, that would signal when the time to raise rates was
drawing near.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week that adopting
numerical thresholds for unemployment and inflation could be a
"very promising" step to develop the Fed's communication
strategy, but stressed that it was still under discussion.
Fisher opposes such suggestions and said earlier this month
that it would be a "bad idea" to tie monetary policy to specific
economic conditions.
