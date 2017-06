DALLAS, March 5 U.S. inflation has been coming down despite the recent rise in gasoline prices, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday, adding he is more concerned right now with lowering the unemployment rate from 8.3 percent.

"I'm less concerned about that right now than job creation and the efficacy of job creation," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said, adding the gas-price rise is nonetheless a cost factor that hurts U.S. consumers.