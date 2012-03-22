CHICAGO, March 22 The U.S. economic recovery is gaining enough steam that the central bank should not add any more stimulus to help it along, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

Although growth is "slower than we would like," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told Fox Business Network, according to a transcript provided by the network, "it's gaining momentum."

"We will not support further quantitative easing under these circumstances because there's a lot of money lying on the sidelines, lying fallow," he said. "We don't need any more monetary morphine."