SAN ANTONIO May 30 The lack of job creation,
not the threat of inflation, is the biggest problem for the U.S.
economy, a top Federal Reserve official known for his hawkish
views on inflation said on Wednesday.
"We have not been seeing a lasting inflationary impulse
here," Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said
at a community forum in San Antonio.
Fisher, who is not a voter on the Fed's policy-setting panel
this year, reiterated his view that the Fed has done enough, and
perhaps "too much," to stimulate the economy by easing monetary
policy.
The U.S. central bank has kept interest rates near zero
since December 2008 and projects it will keep them there through
late 2014.
Citing a refrain from nearly all of his public speeches over
the past 18 months, Fisher said he believes the main obstacle to
economic growth and job creation is the lack of clarity on
national regulatory and tax policy.
The economy is running "just above stall speed," he said,
but is still moving forward.
Uncertainty is holding back hiring, he said, adding it is up
to Congress, not the Fed, to fix the problem.