By Chris Baltimore
RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept 28 The United States is
"drowning in unemployment," its economy is running at stall
speed and inflation is "not a problem," but easier monetary
policy is not the answer, one of the Federal Reserve's most
hawkish policymakers said on Friday.
"We've had a recovery that is quite disappointing," Dallas
Fed President Richard Fisher told a group at the University of
Texas at Dallas.
But without more certainty on tax policy and regulation, he
said, "all the monetary accommodation in the world" will not get
businesses hiring again.
The Fed this month said it would buy $40 billion in
mortgage-backed securities each month to in an effort to boost
employment, and pledged not to stop buying until the labor
market improves substantially, as long as inflation remains
under control.
The idea behind the program, known as quantitative easing,
is to push down borrowing costs for home purchases and other
investments, freeing up household cash. With consumers spending
more, businesses are expected to boost hiring to meet the
demand.
The trouble with that logic, Fisher said on Friday, is that
b usinesses c annot make decisions about hiring a s long as tax
policy i s in the air. Of particular concern is a raft of
spending cuts and tax increases dubbed the 'fiscal cliff' that
looms at the end of the year.
"A short-term fix to the fiscal cliff will do nothing but
push out the envelope of indecision and we will continue to be
plagued by high unemployment," Fisher said.
Unemployment has been above 8 percent for more than three
years; inflation is currently below the Fed's goal of 2 percent.
Fisher, who opposed the new round of stimulus, said he
agrees that the issue of the day is jobs and putting people back
to work, but was concerned that the Fed could lose its focus on
inflation.
"I do think that it would be a dangerous thing if we were to
abandon containing inflation and inflation expectations to
achieve employment targets," Fisher told reporters after the
speech. "We have to make sure that we carefully work on both
fronts."
EXIT?
Like some of his more hawkish colleagues, Fisher said his
opposition to further easing also stemmed fr om worries over what
will happen once the Fed needs to reverse course.
The Fed has kept interest rates at zero since December 2008,
said it would likely keep them there through at least mid-2015,
and bought more than $2.3 trillion in long-term securities to
further lower borrowing costs. M any economists expect the Fed's
balance sheet to be well above $3 trillion by the time the
current bond-buying program ends.
"We've never been here before so none of us know how we're
going to navigate out of this particular quadrant of the
liquidity pool in this ocean of money. And what I'm concerned
about is that we may be painting ourselves into a corner," he
s aid.
"We've done a lot ... It's not clear to me despite our
theoretical ability to understand the tools very well, in
practice, how we are going to get out of this."
Fisher also said he was worried about "what it will look
like" if the bond-buying program does boost the economy and
rates start to rise, forcing the Fed to incur losses on its
multitrillion-dollar portfolio of bonds.
In recent years the Fed has turned a hefty profit and sent
most of the proceeds to the Treasury.