WASHINGTON Nov 13 The Federal Reserve cannot do
much more to shelter the U.S. economy if the country goes over a
year-end fiscal cliff of tax hikes and government spending cuts,
a senior U.S. central bank official said on Tuesday.
"It would be nice to have the fiscal authorities get their
act together so we wouldn't be dependent on monetary policy.
There is a limit to what we can do," Dallas Federal Reserve
President Richard Fisher told CNBC television. "I do not see us
as that safety net."
The administration of President Barack Obama and his
Republican opponents in Congress have 48 days left to figure out
how to approach curbing the country's deficit, or risk massive
tax hikes and spending cuts that could cause another recession.
"You've got to have reasonable fiscal policy. The more we do
... the more it gives these guys who are our politicians the
excuse not to do what we elected them to do," said Fisher, who
is not a voter on the Fed's policy-setting committee this year.
Fisher is a self-described anti-inflation 'hawk' who says he
would not have supported the central bank's latest efforts to
drive down high U.S. unemployment through a third round of
bond-buying, so-called quantitative easing, or QE3, announced in
September.
He also said inflation was not currently a threat, but
emphasized that U.S. businesses would not start hiring in
earnest until the uncertainty created by the future shape of
fiscal policy was clarified by the country's political leaders.
"Until we give (businesses) some clarity, they are just
going to hold back. And if we just have temporary fixes to the
fiscal cliff that just pushes out the envelope for indecision,"
Fisher said.