* Fisher warns on U.S. 'kicking the can down the road'
* Repeats he would not argue for QE reduction at next FOMC
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Oct 17 A top Federal Reserve official
said on Thursday he is seeing fresh signs of a U.S. "housing
bubble" and warned about the central bank's ongoing purchases of
mortgage-based bonds.
"I'm beginning to see signs not just in my district but
across the country that we are entering, once again, a housing
bubble," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters
after a speech in New York. "So that leads me ... to be very
cautious about our mortgage-backed securities purchase program."
A mortgage-market bubble in part caused the 2007-2009
financial crisis and Great Recession from which the world's
largest economy is still recovering. In response, the Fed has
depressed interest rates and is buying $85 billion in assets
each month, including $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities
(MBS).
Fisher, a vocal hawk on monetary policy, repeated he would
not support a reduction in the quantitative easing (QE) program
at a Fed meeting later this month in large part because of the
fiscal "mess" in Washington.
But citing rising year-on-year house prices in Texas cities,
and elsewhere in the country, he warned that the central bank's
hyper-accommodative policies could be inflating dangerous asset
price bubbles.
Home resales rose in August and median prices were up 14.7
percent over the previous 12 months, according to the National
Association of Realtors, although other data have suggested a
sharp rise in mortgage rates has dented the housing recovery.
"We have to be watchful and realize there has historically
been an era of the Fed over-stimulating" since the Great
Depression, Fisher said.
"I worry we are following that tradition now," he added on
the sidelines of a meeting of the New York Economic Club. "No
one knows when the bubble pops. But I would argue that ... with
each dollar we buy in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities,
we're getting closer to the tipping point."
'KICKING THE CAN'
A frustrated Fed has unleashed three rounds of QE and has
promised to keep rates low for a long time to come in order to
stimulate the economy, all while tighter fiscal policies and
political gridlock have pushed in the opposite direction.
Speaking just hours after President Barack Obama signed off
on a last-minute deal to avoid a U.S. default until February,
and to re-open the government until January, Fisher said:
"kicking the can down the road for a few months will not solve
the pathology of fiscal misfeasance that undermines our economy
and threatens our future."
The central bank cannot effectively fight high unemployment
unless Congress and Obama "get their act together" and fix the
nation's fiscal problems, he said in the breakfast speech to the
club.
U.S. unemployment remained high at 7.3 percent in August,
down from a post-recession peak of 10 percent in 2009. The
government shutdown has delayed jobs data for September.
"As long as inflationary expectations are held at bay, we
can fully open the monetary throttle in an effort to deliver on
the mandate Congress gave us to help achieve full employment,"
Fisher said.
"But it is for naught as long as the fiscal authorities are
slamming on the brakes and leaving everyone in the dark as to
how they will cure the fiscal mess they have wrought," he said
at the end of three days of speeches in New York that focused on
fiscal threats to the economy and too-big banks.
The deal approved in Washington late Wednesday reopens the
government after a 16-day shutdown. The measure resolves no
fundamental differences on spending and taxes that divide
Democrats and Republicans.
But it also leaves open the possibility of another
government shutdown - and potentially another debt crisis -
early next year.
Fisher often blames lawmakers' inaction on resolving
long-term U.S. fiscal imbalances for dragging down the economy.
Though he has also been a vocal critic of the Fed's massive
bond-buying stimulus, Fisher told Reuters on Tuesday he would
not urge a reduction in QE at an Oct. 29-30 meeting.
On Thursday, with the fiscal crisis temporarily at bay, he
said: "Given all this uncertainty it would be hard for me even
to argue a change in course of monetary policy. I don't like the
course we're on... but my view will be to stay the course at the
next meeting."
Known for his turn of phrase, Fisher compared U.S.
lawmakers' willingness to take the nation to the brink of
default to a person ready to slit his wrists in a lukewarm
bathtub. And, he said, continued Fed bond-buying could actually
make matters worse, if the U.S. central bank is seen as an agent
of financial "recklessness."
No amount of bond-buying can "offset the rot that is
destroying our fiscal house and the blight it spreads over our
economy," he said.
"To be clear," he said, the Fed will take "all appropriate
measures to preserve money market functioning and stability in
periods of acute distress."
But any Fed action "to prevent serious disruptions of U.S.
dollar funding markets should not be executed in a way that they
might be construed to substitute for fiscal redress," he said.