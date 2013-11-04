Nov 4 An ineffective, fractious and fiscally
irresponsible government has slowed the U.S. recovery and
counteracted the stimulative effects of Federal Reserve's
super-accommodative monetary policy, a top Fed official said on
Monday.
"While the Fed has been moving at the speed of a boomer in
full run, the federal government of the United States has at
best exhibited the adaptive alacrity of a koala (without being
anywhere near as cute)," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher
said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Australian Business
Economists.
"Unlike in most recoveries, government has played a
countercyclical, suppressive role," Fisher said in Sydney. "The
inability of our government to get its act together has
countered the pro-cyclical policy of the Federal Reserve."
The Fed is buying $85 billion in assets each month to spur
growth and hiring by pushing down long-term borrowing costs. The
program is the Fed's third round of so-called quantitative
easing, and last week it opted to extend its policy support
after a series of soft readings on the economy.
Economists now think the Fed will wait until 2014 before
starting to wind down asset purchases, although a clear pick-up
in economic momentum could revive prospects for action at the
Fed's Dec. 17-18 meeting.
Fisher opposes the Fed's bond-buying program because he said
he believes it can do little to boost the economy as long as
lawmakers continue to bicker over the budget and fail to
confront long-term fiscal imbalances.
He has also warned that keeping policy too easy for too long
could seed future inflation.
Fisher will vote next year on the Fed's policy-setting
panel.