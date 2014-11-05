WASHINGTON Nov 5 Dallas Federal Reserve
president Richard Fisher said on Wednesday he hopes the new
Republican-controlled Congress will limit any new laws that
might endanger the Fed's independence.
"There are many different arguments being put forward,"
Fisher said on Bloomberg television, referring to proposals to
audit the Fed and force the central bank to follow strict rules
for setting interest rates. The Republican win on Tuesday could
add momentum to those ideas.
"I hope they will be responsible in terms of limiting the
amount they wish to interfere with our independence," Fisher
said. "I think it is very dangerous to tamper with the
institution. Yes, we could be updated and tweaked but on balance
we have lasted 100 years and on balance we have done a very good
job."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)