* Says changes could head off 'Audit the Fed' move
* New York Fed has come under fire for Wall Street
relationship
(Adds definition of 'regulatory capture')
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Feb 11 The Federal Reserve should
revamp its rules to address perceptions of conflicts of interest
and so-called regulatory capture in the power centers of New
York and Washington, the outspoken head of the Dallas Fed said
on Wednesday.
Richard Fisher, addressing a New York audience for likely
the last time before stepping down next month from the U.S.
central bank, again warned against delaying an interest rate
hike in the face of weak inflation. But his most provocative
remarks to economists here criticized a structure that he said
"makes no sense" for the modern-day Fed.
Though they are unlikely to be taken up any time soon,
Fisher suggested three key changes, including having six of the
12 regional Fed presidents voting on monetary policy alongside
six Fed governors in Washington, with Fed Chair Janet Yellen as
the tie-breaker.
He also said the New York Fed's permanent vote on policy
should be rotated every two years among the regional Fed banks
to address "the appearance of a conflict of interest."
Finally, Fisher said the "problem of regulatory capture"
could be fixed by transferring oversight of Wall Street banks to
supervisors from one of the other 11 Fed districts. He said that
Fed staffers who work alongside the bankers they supervise risk
becoming "captured," or unwilling to hold the banks up to high
standards of enforcement and regulation.
"I think we at the Fed must fully and frontally address the
concern of many who feel that too much power is concentrated in
the New York Fed," Fisher said in prepared remarks. "I
understand the suspicions that surround the New York Fed."
Under longstanding Fed rules, the seven Fed governors in
Washington and the head of the New York Fed have permanent votes
on policy, while four of the remaining 11 regional presidents
like Fisher rotate through voting slots every two or three
years.
Giving regional Fed presidents more frequent votes "would
take some of the heat off this 'Audit the Fed stuff,'" he
explained later in an interview on Fox Business Network, adding
that the congressional proposal would "destroy" the United
States.
The New York Fed has strongly denied accusations of a
too-cozy relationship with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
other Wall Street banks.
New York Fed President William Dudley, chair of the New York
Economic Club, introduced Fisher and afterwards joked that
Fisher's speech went "downhill" when he started talking about
the New York Fed.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Paul Simao and Cynthia Osterman)