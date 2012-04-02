WASHINGTON, April 2 The U.S. economy is gaining
momentum, but it is too soon to talk about raising interest
rates, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said
on Monday.
"It's not overwhelmingly robust ... it's positive, it's
moving in the right direction, it's gaining momentum," Fisher
said in an interview on CNBC television.
"But I think it's a little bit premature to talk about
tightening here," he added.
Fisher said the timing of any rate rise will depend on how
the economy develops.
"The question is ... will we go from job creation to growth
in final demand. I think we are proceeding along that path, but
I think we have a ways to go," he said.
He said there was no sign of "dramatic inflationary
pressures despite the gas pump" because higher gas prices have
been partly offset by lower prices for other items.
In response to questions, Fisher made clear he felt the Fed
has taken all the steps that it should to stimulate the economy.
"You know where I come down, I think we have done enough,"
he said. "There is so much liquidity in the system, why would we
add more, unless we had a crisis on our hands or something that
is happening where we are seeing significant slippage in the
economy?"
The best course for central bank policymakers is to be
patient and monitor the strength of the recovery, Fisher
suggested.
"I think we should sit, wait, watch and look, if the economy
continues to improve, see how we will exit," he said.
Fisher said the Fed was not going to let inflation get out
of control and said investors need to realize they can't count
on an endless supply of monetary easing.
"A lot of investors ... have counted on us to provide the
tailwind rather than just doing the hard work that one needs to
do in order to ascertain underlying valuation," he said.
"I think the easy part for those that just rode on the jet
stream of Federal Reserve accommodation is over ... They should
now go to work and do their analysis," he added.