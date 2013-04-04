NEW YORK, April 4 Japan should conduct monetary policy as it sees fit, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday, adding however that its aggressive stimulus plans to boost growth should not pressure the U.S. central bank to press on with its own asset-buying program.

"It's not my or anybody else's role to approve or disapprove," Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher, a critic of the Fed's own stimulus program speaking in an interview on Bloomberg TV, said of Japanese plans to inject $1.4 trillion into its struggling economy. "They have to conduct policy the way they want to conduct it," he said.

But he said the move should not pressure the Fed to continue its own asset-buying program, which Fisher has said he would like to see wound down gradually.