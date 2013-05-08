May 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve's extremely accommodative monetary policy has not been as effective in creating jobs as it could be because the U.S. Congress has not provided enough clarity on tax policy, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

"Inflation is not an issue ... I don't think you can say inflation is doing any damage to the economy," said Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher when asked in an interview on CNBC what is holding back the economy. "I think we do know the answer... which is fiscal policy."

Fisher reiterated his stance that there are limits to the Fed's ability to buy long-term securities to boost the economy, and again said he wants the central to begin paring its purchases of mortgage-backed securities.

The Fed has bought more than $2.5 trillion in bonds to bolster an anemic economic recovery and speed up the decline in unemployment, and it is now buying $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each month.

Inflation is currently running well below the Fed's 2-percent target.