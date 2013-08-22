* Fed policy boosted U.S. manufacturing despite headwinds
* Need to focus on the cumulative effect of QE3 -Fisher
By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug 22 The U.S. economy can
withstand a reduction in the Federal Reserve's stimulative
asset-purchase program, even though the easy-money policies have
boosted U.S. manufacturers and other companies, a top central
bank official said on Thursday.
"Personally I think the economy is strong enough to begin
the process," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, one of 19
policymakers at the central bank, said of the $85-billion
monthly quantitative easing program, or QE3.
Investors are trying to guess when the Fed will start to
wind down QE3 after Chairman Ben Bernanke said in June that it
would likely happen later this year. Most observers predict the
Fed will act in September, and a survey of dealers published on
Thursday reinforced that view.
While U.S. growth is still tepid and the unemployment rate
remained high at 7.4 percent last month, that rate is down from
8.2 percent a year earlier and economic data has been
encouraging in the last few months. The Fed launched the
bond-buying in September aiming to spur investment, hiring and
economic growth.
"The key thing is the cumulative effect (of QE3) and
understanding the cost of continuing to do this," Fisher told
reporters on the sidelines of a manufacturing conference.
"Even if we do start dialing it back, whenever that is, we
still will be buying more" bonds, he added. "It's a question of
buying less than we did before."
With many expecting the policy change to come at a Sept.
17-18 Fed policy meeting, investors are now wondering by how
much the program could be reduced.
Primary dealers surveyed before the Fed's July policy
meeting said they expected a $15-billion reduction in September.
They expected policymakers to trim Treasury buys by $10 billion
and mortgage-bond purchases by $5 billion, according to median
responses to a survey conducted by the New York Fed.
Fisher, a policy hawk who has long complained that U.S.
politicians have undermined the economic recovery, told the
Orlando conference that while manufacturers have benefited from
Fed policies, a more robust rebound in that sector requires less
fiscal and regulatory restraint from Washington.
"American companies ... have taken advantage of the cheap
and abundant money made available by the Fed's very
accommodative monetary policy to create lean and muscular
balance sheets," he said in a speech before meeting with
reporters.
"While there are many risks in the policy that the Fed has
been pursuing ... every manufacturer of goods in America has
been given a great gift by your central bank," Fisher said.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since 2008 and
more than tripled its balance sheet to some $3.6 trillion in an
unprecedented effort to help the economy. But the recovery has
been erratic and growth has remained below 2 percent this year
thanks in part to tighter fiscal policies.
While U.S. manufacturing production took a beating in the
2007-2009 recession, it has rebounded in recent years and the
latest monthly data show factory activity jumped to a two-year
high in July.
"The remaining obstacle to being the absolute best economy
for manufacturers and other businesses, bar none," Fisher added,
"has been fiscal and regulatory policy that seems incapable of
providing job-creating manufacturers and other businesses with
tax, spending and regulatory incentives to take advantage of the
cheap and abundant fuel the Fed has provided."