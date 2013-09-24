BRIEF-Bank of America to be delisted from TSE on May 1
* Says co's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 1
(Corrects name of bank association in 2nd paragraph)
By Ann Saphir
SAN ANTONIO, Sept 23 The White House has "terribly mishandled" the process of picking the next chair of the Federal Reserve, allowing the U.S. central bank to be politicized and potential nominees to be denigrated in the process, a top Fed official said on Monday.
Picking a Fed chair "should not be a public debate," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told the Independent Bankers Association of Texas.
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, considered President Barack Obama's preference, withdrew his name from consideration a week ago, saying his confirmation would incite acrimony.
Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen is now seen as the front-runner.
As a policy dove, she stands at the opposite end of the policy spectrum from the hawkish Fisher, who said she "would make a great chairman," adding that they exchange a kiss at the start of every Fed policy-setting meeting.
Fisher said there are other possibilities for the post, without naming any. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Says co's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 1
LONDON, March 30 European shares struggled for direction in early deals on Thursday as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union the day before.
KIEV, March 30 The International Monetary Fund executive board will meet on April 3 to decide whether to disburse a $1 billion aid tranche to Ukraine as part of its $17.5 billion bailout programme for the country, it said in a statement on Thursday.