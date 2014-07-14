WASHINGTON, July 14 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank
President Richard Fisher is a top candidate for a chancellor
role at the University of Texas, according to an online report
in the Dallas Morning News on Monday.
The paper said that Fisher, and U.S. Admiral William McRaven
were top contenders for the role as chancellor for the
University of Texas System, citing an unidentified source.
Fisher told The Dallas Morning News in December that he was
planning to retire from the Dallas Fed in April 2015. It was not
immediately clear how a chancellor role at the University of
Texas would impact that plan.
Dallas Fed spokesmen were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish)