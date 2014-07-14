(Adds response from Dallas Fed, background)
WASHINGTON, July 14 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank
President Richard Fisher, one of the Fed's most ardent policy
hawks, is a top candidate to be the next chancellor of the
University of Texas, the Dallas Morning News said on Monday.
U.S. Admiral William McRaven, who is retiring this summer,
is also a top contender, the paper said, citing an unidentified
source.
Fisher, 65, faces mandatory retirement as head of the Dallas
Fed by the spring of 2015. He is a voter this year on the Fed's
policy-setting committee, and has been a strident advocate of
ratcheting down the U.S. central bank's extraordinary economic
stimulus measures.
It was not immediately clear how a chancellor role at the
University of Texas would impact Fisher's plan to retire next
year. The current chancellor, Francisco Cigarroa, has said he
will remain in the post until his successor is named.
A Dallas Fed spokesman declined to comment.
Spokesmen for UT, McRaven and state health commissioner Kyle
Janek, whom the paper also said is being considered for the
role, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty Additional reporting by Ann
Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)