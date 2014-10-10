* "Considerable time" seen as signaling a pause before rates
rise
* Fed has never specified exactly how long the pause will be
* Some Fed officials see the phrase as still useful
By Jon Herskovitz
DALLAS, Oct. 10 The Federal Reserve should
rethink its forward guidance, potentially ditching its promise
to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" after
it ends its bond-buying stimulus, a top Federal Reserve official
said on Friday
"I feel it is time to reconsider 'considerable time,'"
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters after a
speech here. "I am not sure if it provides real guidance."
The central bank, which has kept short-term U.S. interest
rates near zero since December 2008, uses the phrase
"considerable time" in its policy statements to convey that even
after it stops adding monetary stimulus through bond-buying, it
will not immediately turn around and start raising rates.
Those two words may be a focal point at the Fed's next
policy-setting meeting later this month, as policy-makers who
want to raise rates sooner rather than later face off against
those who counsel patience.
The central bank has never officially said how long a pause
it envisioned. Fed Chair Janet Yellen signaled in March it could
be around six months, and Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said
Thursday that it could be anywhere from two to 12 months. The
Fed plans to finish its bond-buying stimulus program later this
month.
Fisher joins several other colleagues, including the hawkish
chief of the Philadelphia Fed, in urging a reworking of the
guidance in the Fed's statement.
Other U.S. central bankers, including San Francisco Fed
President John Williams, have said the phrase is still a useful
signal to markets that the Fed is not about to start jacking up
rates immediately.
Fisher, speaking in Dallas, said he is "pleased" with the
current stability of prices, and wants neither deflation nor for
inflation to rise more than briefly above the Fed's 2-percent
target.
But he reiterated his discomfort with the Fed's super-easy
monetary policy. The narrow gap between yields on risky
corporate bonds compared with yields on Treasuries, seen as
among the safest of assets, suggests "we may have overshot our
mark," he told a group of teachers.
Labor market dynamics are improving and "not signficantly
experiencing any inflationary pressure," he said, adding that he
expects economic growth to pick up over the next six months.
Fisher, 65, has a vote this year on the Fed's policy-setting
panel, and plans to retire next year.
