Oct 15 The Federal Reserve, on the cusp of
ending its current bond-buying program, should not be thinking
about starting a new round of stimulus just because of the
recent rout in stock markets, a top Fed official said on
Wednesday.
"It's much too early to even think about another
quantitative easing," he said in an interview on Fox Business
Network, referring to the three rounds OF bond purchases the Fed
has conducted to push down borrowing costs and boost the U.S.
economy. "A market correction doesn't mean the economy is in
trouble."
U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday as a decline in domestic
producer prices and weak retail sales added to worries over a
slowdown in the world economy.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams told Reuters on
Tuesday that the U.S. central bank should "seriously consider"
restarting bond purchases should the inflation outlook take a
significant turn for the worse.
Williams said he did not expect such a downturn, however,
and predicted that even with the global economic slowdown the
U.S. economy and inflation would grow fast enough that the Fed
would be able to start raising interest rates by the middle of
2015.
Fisher, who opposed the Fed's current bond-buying program,
which is set to wind down this month, suggested on Wednesday
that the feeling against restarting bond-buying stimulus is
widespread.
""The bottom line is there is a limit to what monetary
policy can do," he told Fox Business Network. "And most central
bankers say whether it's me or (Fed Chair) Janet Yellen ... we
don't need more monetary stimulus."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir\; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)