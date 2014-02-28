ZURICH Feb 28 The U.S. central bank should halt
its large-scale asset purchases as soon as circumstances make it
possible to do so, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard
Fisher said on Friday.
"As soon as feasible, the Federal Reserve should stop large
scale asset purchases entirely," Fisher said in a speech in
Zurich, adding that purchases risk complicating future monetary
policy.
Fisher, who has a vote on the Fed's policy panel this year,
is one of the most outspoken opponents of the current round of
bond buying, which has swollen the Fed's balance sheet to more
than $4 trillion.
The Fed took its first steps toward reducing its bond-buying
program in December and January, cutting monthly purchases by
$10 billion at each meeting to bring the monthly total down to
$65 billion.
Fisher repeated that he was happy with the current pace of
trimming stimulus.
Fisher said even in the case of a stock market correction,
he would not flinch from continuing to support reducing the size
of the Fed's asset purchases, as long as the economy was growing
and unemployment falling.