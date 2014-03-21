LONDON, March 21 A top Federal Reserve official
said on Friday it would be quite a while before the central bank
would start raising short-term rates but could not give a
timeframe.
Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher also said
changing interest rates on excess reserves banks park at the Fed
was one exit option.
"It's a tool we can use, particularly on the exit side, once
we start moving short-term base rates," Fisher said in London.
"I'm not going to put a timeframe," he said, referring to
the potential rise in short-term rates. "It will be quite some
time."
Fisher, who votes on Fed policy this year, is one of the
U.S. central bank's most hawkish policymakers, and wants the Fed
to wind down its bond-buying stimulus as quickly as possible.
He also said he had no "buts" about the Fed continuing to
withdraw from its ultra-loose monetary policy.
"I personally have no qualms about injecting a bit more
volatility into the market," he added.
