SAN MARCOS, Texas Feb 15 A top Federal
Reserve official warned on Wednesday against taking easy
monetary policy too far, saying the responsibility for healing
the jobs market lies with Congress and the administration, not
the Fed.
While cheap and abundant money has helped boost hiring,
pushing down the unemployment rate in recent months, the only
way to "heal the plight of the American worker" is to reverse
uncertainty over the tax code and regulation that is keeping
businesses from hiring, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said
in remarks prepared for delivery to the Texas Manufacturers
Summit.
"No amount of monetary accommodation will change the
pathology" of such uncertainty, Fisher said, reprising a theme
he has come back to again and again over the last two years,
even as the Fed has done ever more to push down borrowing costs.
"Indeed, excessive monetary accommodation might only add a
further dosage of angst, fueling fears of future inflation," he
said.
Fisher called the Fed's newly adopted 2-percent target a
"maximum" over time, signaling little tolerance for inflation to
rise above that level.
Fisher has been a stalwart critic of easing, a
self-described inflation hawk, more concerned with the threat
that prices could rise uncontrollably than with the prospect of
high unemployment.
The Fed last month said it would keep interest rates low
until late 2014, almost 18 months longer than it had previously
projected, and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to
further monetary easing.
The central bank has already kept interest rates low for
more than three years, and bought $2.3 trillion in long-term
securities to drive down borrowing costs further.
The unemployment rate has fallen in recent months, hitting
8.3 percent in January.
Meanwhile, inflation has eased, dropping to 0.7 percent by
the Fed's preferred measure last quarter, well below the Fed's
newly set target.
Fed officials in recent weeks have nodded to stronger
economic data, even as the divide between hawks and the Fed's
"dovish" core appears as strong as ever.
Minutes from the January meeting of the Fed's policy-setting
panel, set to be released later Wednesday, may shed further
light on the internal debate.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser on Tuesday
criticized the "accelerationist approach to monetary policy" of
some of his colleagues, pointing to signs of economic
improvement as reason enough for the U.S. central bank to stand
pat on rates for now.
The comments, which step up Plosser's longstanding
opposition to the Fed's ultra-easy policies, came less than a
day after San Francisco Fed President John Williams said it "is
vital that we keep the monetary policy throttle wide open" to
reduce unemployment and bring inflation back up to more
desireable levels.
Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota,
in comments published on the regional Fed bank's website, said
he sees current easy Fed policy as fueling an inflation rise to
2.3 percent next year, above the U.S. central bank's target.
Fisher said it was up to fiscal authorities to get long term
debt and deficits under control, or risk hurting long-term U.S.
prosperity.
"If we are to heal the plight of the American worker, our
fiscal authorities cannot count on the Federal Reserve to do the
job only those authorities can do," he said.