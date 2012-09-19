NEW YORK, Sept 19 The U.S. economy does not need
more liquidity in the form of Federal Reserve bond purchases
because it will not induce businesses to borrow, invest and
hire, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, a policy hawk who
opposed the U.S. central bank's decision last week to launch a
third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, also warned that the
"slightest deviation" from the Fed's 2 percent inflation target
could be "debilitating" for financial markets.
Fisher, in remarks prepared for delivery to the Harvard Club
of New York City, said his arguments against more accommodation
did not convince fellow policymakers at the Fed's meeting last
week, after which Chairman Ben Bernanke received broad support
from colleagues for buying $40 billion in mortgage-backed
securities per month in an effort to boost U.S. employment.
"I felt an urge at the meeting last week to tie the chairman
to the mast, Odyssean-style, and to stuff wax in the ears of my
fellow committee members, in order to resist the Siren call of
further large-scale asset purchases," said Fisher, a former
hedge fund manager who in the 1960s was a Navy midshipman.
"But I have no such powers," he said. "I am only one officer
in the loyal crew that sails under the command of Admiral
Bernanke."
The Fed in late 2008 slashed interest rates to near zero and
has since bought some $2.3 trillion in long-term securities in
an unprecedented drive to spur growth and revive the economy
after the worst recession in decades.
Yet the recovery, especially in jobs, has been slow, and
economic growth stumbled this year, prompting QE3 and a Fed
promise to continue to buy securities until the labor market
outlook improves "substantially."
The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of just 1.7 percent
in the second quarter, not enough to put a dent in unemployment,
which stood at 8.1 percent last month.
Fed officials believe the bond purchases will boost the
housing market, lower longer-term borrowing rates, and push
investors into riskier assets such as equities and corporate
bonds. That in turn is expected to instill confidence in
businesses and individuals, prompting them to hire, spend and
invest again.
But Fisher, who does not have a vote on policy this year,
repeated his long-standing argument that businesses already have
little problem getting financing and are instead uncertain about
U.S. fiscal policy and possible spillover from the European debt
crisis and from the economic slowdown in China.
"The very people we wish to stoke consumption and final
demand by creating jobs and expanding business fixed investment
are not responding to our policy initiatives as well as theory
might suggest," he said.