By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. Aug 22 The Federal Reserve's
easy-money policies have boosted U.S. manufacturers but a more
robust rebound in that sector requires less fiscal and
regulatory restraint from Washington, a top Fed official said on
Thursday.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher has long complained that
U.S. politicians have undermined the economic recovery, and he
reiterated that message in a speech that nonetheless remained
hopeful that American manufacturers could yet become the "most
efficient operators in the world."
A policy hawk who has said the central bank will likely trim
its bond-buying program next month, Fisher said little about Fed
policy on Thursday except that companies in general have
benefited from the monetary accommodation.
"American companies ... have taken advantage of the cheap
and abundant money made available by the Fed's very
accommodative monetary policy to create lean and muscular
balance sheets," he told a manufacturing conference, according
to prepared remarks.
"While there are many risks in the policy that the Fed has
been pursuing ... every manufacturer of goods in America has
been given a great gift by your central bank," Fisher said.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since 2008 and
more than tripled its balance sheet to some $3.6 trillion in an
unprecedented effort to lower borrowing costs and encourage
investment, hiring and growth.
But the recovery has been erratic and growth has remained
below 2 percent this year thanks in part to tighter fiscal
policies.
While U.S. manufacturing production took a beating in the
2007-2009 recession, it has rebounded in recent years and the
latest monthly data show factory activity jumped to a two-year
high in July.
"The remaining obstacle to being the absolute best economy
for manufacturers and other businesses, bar none," Fisher added,
"has been fiscal and regulatory policy that seems incapable of
providing job-creating manufacturers and other businesses with
tax, spending and regulatory incentives to take advantage of the
cheap and abundant fuel the Fed has provided."