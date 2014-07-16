LOS ANGELES, July 16 The Federal Reserve should
allow its massive balance sheet to begin to shrink in October, a
move that would signal a start to interest-rate hikes early next
year, if not before, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.
The Fed already plans to stop its bond-buying stimulus in
October, but has said it then expects to wait a "considerable
time" before raising rates in order to avoid short-circuiting
what has been a very slow recovery.
Many Fed officials, wary of any move that could send market
rates higher before the economy is ready, want to continue to
top up the U.S. central bank's $4.3-trillion balance sheet by
reinvesting the proceeds of maturing bonds until or even after
rate hikes begin.
But in the view of Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, in a
speech sure to burnish his hawkish reputation, the Fed risks
stoking future inflation by keeping monetary policy too loose
for too long. Fisher is a voting member this year on the Fed's
policy-setting panel.
"Reducing our reinvestment of proceeds from maturing
securities would be a good first step for the markets to more
gently begin discounting the inevitable second step: that early
next year, or potentially sooner depending on the pace of
economic improvement, the (Fed) may well begin to raise interest
rates in gradual increments, finally beginning the process of
policy normalization," Fisher said in remarks prepared for
delivery to the University of Southern California.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since December
2008 and has bought trillions of dollars of bonds to push down
long-term borrowing costs and boost the economy. Fisher has long
opposed the bond-buying, but this year has not dissented from
the majority of his colleagues who support it because they have
gradually been winding the program down.
Now, with unemployment falling faster than expected and
inflation rising back toward the Fed's 2-percent target, the Fed
is nearer to its goals than many appreciate, Fisher said. And
while he would be willing to tolerate inflation rising
temporarily above 2 percent, he said, "the notion that 'we can
always tighten' if it turns out that the economy is stronger
than we thought it would be or that we've overshot full
employment is dangerous."
Instead, he urged, the Fed should "dilute the punch" of easy
monetary policy.
Fisher acknowledged his views are "increasingly at odds"
with those of some of his colleagues. Fed Chair Janet Yellen
this week reiterated her view that labor markets are far from
healthy and the economy still needs considerable support from
the Fed.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)