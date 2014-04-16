By Ann Saphir
| AUSTIN, April 16
AUSTIN, April 16 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank
President Richard Fisher said he is "not uncomfortable" with the
current low level of U.S. inflation, and will not vote for or
support any policy that drives it above the Fed's long-term
2-percent goal.
"We are in that region of 1 to 2 percent; I am not
uncomfortable with that," Fisher said. "I am a hawk as they call
it in the aviary of the Federal Reserve, and I will not
tolerate, nor will I vote for, policy if I lift that rate beyond
the 2 percent long-term target that almost every central bank in
the world has."
Fisher, who has a vote this year on the Fed's
policy-setting panel, said he is happy with the direction the
economy is taking, although he is concerned about potential
speculative activity in junk bonds that may, in his view, be
fueled in part by the Fed's super-easy monetary policies.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)