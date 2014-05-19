BRIEF-Arris International says co and certain units entered into second amendment to its credit facility
* On April 26, 2017, Arris International Plc and certain subsidiaries entered into second amendment to its credit facility
DALLAS May 19 The Federal Reserve is actively testing tools to raise rates when needed, and has a plan to exit its extraordinarily easy policies that will allow it to do so without sparking inflation, a top Fed official said on Monday.
"We are ready to implement it as appropriate; we won't allow inflation to take hold," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said at a monetary policy conference at the George W. Presidential Center.
Low inflation at this point is a bigger threat than high inflation, he added.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, speaking on the same panel, was a bit less sanguine, calling the trillions of dollars of reserves at U.S. banks created by the Fed's super-easy monetary policies "inflationary tinder" the Fed needs to prevent from flaring into actual inflation.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Mortgage lender Nationwide reports new fall in house prices