DALLAS, Oct. 10 The Federal Reserve should
rethink its forward guidance, potentially ditching its promise
to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" after
it ends its bond-buying stimulus, a top Federal Reserve official
said on Friday
"I feel it is time to reconsider 'considerable time,'"
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters after a
speech here. "I am not sure if it provides real guidance."
He said he is "pleased" with the current stability of
prices, and wants neither deflation nor for inflation to rise
more than briefly above the Fed's 2-percent target.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, writing by Ann Saphir)