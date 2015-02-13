Feb 13 Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard
Fisher, who will step down from his post next month after a
decade on the job, said Friday he rates Mexico's government and
central bank higher than the same institutions in Washington.
"Fiscal policy in the United States is a joke," Fisher said
in San Antonio, repeating his long-held view that the U.S.
economy would be in much better shape if politicians in
Washington fixed regulatory and tax roadblocks to growth.
"(Mexican billionaire) Carlos Slim is a serious structural
obstacle. But Mexico has a far more effective Senate and House
and far more effective central bank. Who would have thought
that."
(Reporting by Jim Forsyth in San Antonio; writing by Ann
Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)