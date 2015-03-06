(Refiles to add dateline DALLAS and reporting credit)
DALLAS, March 6 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank
president Richard Fisher said on Friday that recent strong job
growth had put the U.S. close to full employment but that it was
not quite there yet.
Wages remain "tame," Fisher said to reporters after a speech
at the Dallas Chamber of Commerce. His address was largely
focused on the Texas economy, but afterwards he said the labor
market is clearly tightening.
"We are making up more ground," Fisher said on Friday
following the release of data showing the U.S. unemployment rate
fell to 5.5 percent in February. That level is close to what the
Fed estimates may be the level of unemployment where wage and
price increases will begin to accelerate.
"This broad trend of strengthening is what I find most
encouraging," Fisher said. Wage hikes "are still pretty tame but
one would expect over time," that they would increase.
Fisher is leaving his post and will attend his last Fed
policy meeting later this month.
He recently proposed changes to the Federal Reserve system
that would decentralize some duties to regional banks, an idea
that has caught the interest of lawmakers interested in broader
efforts to remake the U.S. central bank.
Fisher said it was appropriate for Congress to look at
structural and governance issues, but that he was "united" with
other Fed officials that Congress should not be involved in
making monetary policy.
