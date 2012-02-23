Feb 23 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Thursday that he is "not a big supporter" of the idea of the U.S. central bank buying more mortgage-backed securities.

"We're seeing the housing market regain its footing," he said on CNBC. "What is the issue here? Is the issue the cost of the mortgage or are there other factors at play?"

"Personally, I'm not a big supporter of the concept (of buying more MBS)," he said. "These are the lowest that mortgage rates have been."