SAN ANTONIO May 30 U.S. corporations are not
seeking more liquidity from the Federal Reserve, and further
monetary easing is unlikely to help on the jobs front, a top Fed
official said on Wednesday.
"I don't hear any business people and job creators saying,
'I need more liquidity, I need more money,'" Dallas Fed
President Richard Fisher told reporters after a speech here.
Even though inflation is not currently a threat, "I don't see
what we would accomplish with further accommodation."
The Fed cannot do its job as the U.S. monetary authority
unless fiscal authorities do theirs, he added.