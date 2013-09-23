SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept 23 Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher said on Monday he had urged his colleagues to support a $10 billion reduction in the Fed's bond-buying program at the U.S. central bank's policy meeting last week.

The Fed's Treasuries purchases have not helped boost hiring, he said, adding that he preferred that the Fed keep buying mortgage-backed securities because he sees some 'tenderness' in the housing market recovery.