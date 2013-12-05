By Terry Wade
| COLLEGE STATION, Texas
Reserve should lay out a clear plan for the end of its current
round of quantitative easing, a top Fed official who has never
supported the bond-buying program said on Thursday.
"We should define a very clear path," Dallas Federal Reserve
Bank President Richard Fisher told reporters after a talk here,
reducing the Fed's $85 billion-a-month bond buying program by a
set amount until it reaches zero.
The Fed will consider its next policy moves in about two
weeks when policymakers meet in Washington. Fisher is not a
voting member of the Fed's policy committee this year, but will
have a vote starting in January.