By Ann Saphir
| PALO ALTO, Calif.
PALO ALTO, Calif. Nov 15 It would be a "bad
idea" to tie monetary policy to specific economic conditions,
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, a top Federal Reserve
official and critic of easy Fed policy, said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen embraced the idea,
saying that adopting numerical thresholds for unemployment and
inflation could help guide expectations on when rates would go
back up.
But Fisher said he disagreed, in large part because while
the Fed can and has set an inflation target, it cannot define
full employment.
"It is very difficult for us to state specific employment
targets," Fisher said, adding that the real reason the economy
is not growing is not because the Fed has fallen short on rate
guidance but because of uncertainty over the country's fiscal
future.