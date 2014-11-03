BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply prices secondary public offering of common stock
* Says secondary public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $47.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 3 The Federal Reserve could very well raise interest rates before the time that investors are now predicting, a top U.S. central banker said on Monday, citing decent growth in the United States and top trading partners Mexico and Canada.
"I can foresee us raising rates before the markets seem to be discounting the time of our raising rates," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters on the sidelines of a so-called Shadow Open Market Committee forum. "It's a judgemental matter and we'll see." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says secondary public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $47.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, April 26 The yen edged lower on Wednesday, remaining under pressure as risk sentiment improved and safe haven demand eased, on relief over the first round of the French presidential election.