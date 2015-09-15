WASHINGTON, Sept 15 A rise in market
expectations for U.S. interest rates as the Federal Reserve
starts to normalize policy could cut capital inflows to emerging
markets by as much as 45 percent, World Bank economists said in
a paper published on Tuesday.
The Fed has left the door open to a modest rate rise on
Thursday, although economists and investors are divided over
whether policymakers will act now or later in the year.
The World Bank paper said although most expected a smooth
tightening cycle from the Fed, there was a risk of a substantial
hit to capital flows if investors started to expect more
aggressive hikes and drove up long-term bond yields.
A 1 percentage point rise in U.S., euro area, UK and
Japanese yields could cut capital inflows to emerging and
frontier economies by 45 percent within a year, representing up
to 2.2 percentage points of their combined economic output.
"Emerging and frontier market economies may hope for the
best during the upcoming tightening cycle, but given the
substantial risks involved, they would do well to buckle their
seatbelts in case the ride gets bumpy," said Carlos Arteta, one
of the paper's authors.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Christian Plumb)