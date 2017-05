WASHINGTON, July 24 Staff at the Federal Reserve board see a single quarter-point U.S. rate hike by year's end, inflation stuck in low gear for five more years, and an economy growing more slowly than expected by U.S. policymakers.

Those bearish projections were included in a set of staff forecasts presented to policymakers at their June 16-17 meeting and inadvertently posted on the Fed's website on June 29.

