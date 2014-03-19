WASHINGTON, March 19 The U.S. Federal Reserve
expects to push interest rates up a bit more aggressively in
2015 and 2016 than policymakers thought likely just a few months
ago.
The average policymaker at the Fed believes overnight rates
should be raised to 1 percent by the end of next year and 2.25
percent by the end of 2016, according to the median of quarterly
projections released by the central bank on Wednesday.
In its previous projections released in December, the median
forecast was for 0.75 percent and 1.75 percent, respectively.
Fed officials also showed a little less optimism on the
economic growth front over the coming two years, but their
projections for unemployment suggested a quicker tightening in
the labor market than they had expected previously.
That could explain why some policymakers may be advocating a
faster increase in rates. The Fed has held overnight rates near
zero since December 2008.
The quarterly projections showed that 13 of the central
bank's 16 policy-making officials believe the first rate hike
should come some time next year. Only one now feels that they
should be raised this year, down from two previously, while two
officials think the Fed should hold off until 2016.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)