NEW YORK Feb 9 Foreign central banks'
overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal
Reserve rose in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank
showed on Thursday.
The Fed said on Thursday its holdings of U.S. securities
kept for overseas central banks rose $22.13 billion in the week
ended Feb. 8 to stand at $3.436 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt rose by $22.41 billion to stand
at $2.706 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fell
by $277 million to stand at $729.4 billion.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have
been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than
a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the
biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.
