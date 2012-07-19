NEW YORK, July 19 Foreign central banks raised
their stakes in U.S. Treasury debt, suggesting they were keen
bidders at last week's auctions in which the government sold $66
billion worth of longer-dated securities, data from the U.S.
Federal Reserve released on Thursday showed.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt rose by $11.89 billion to stand
at $2.823 trillion in the week ended July 18.
It was the biggest weekly increase since a $22.41 billion
jump in the week ended June 20. That coincided with last month's
auctions of the same amount of Treasuries supply in three-year,
10-year and 30-year maturities.
Data on last week's auctions showed above-average Treasuries
purchases from indirect bidders, which include foreign central
banks.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have
been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than
a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the
biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.
Moreover, the $21 billion reopening of a 10-year note issue
fetched record purchases from direct bidders. This
has raised talk among traders that either large investment funds
or foreign central banks bypassed U.S. primary dealers to lock
in their share of the new supply.
Demand for Treasuries, German Bunds and other perceived
safe-haven government debt has been intense. Treasury yields
tested their historic lows this week, while Berlin sold two-year
debt at negative yields for the first time ever.
On Thursday, the 10-year Treasury yield ended up
nearly 2 basis points at 1.51 percent, not far from the recent
historic low of 1.44 percent, which is the lowest level going
back to the early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters.
The Fed offered no details on the increase in Treasuries
holdings among foreign central banks. There was no breakdown on
how much of the rise came from last week's supply or the open
market.
Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable
securities at the U.S. central bank rose in the latest week, the
Fed data showed. The Fed's holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks rose $6.37 billion in the week ended July
18, to stand at $3.515 trillion.
Foreign official institutions' holdings of securities issued
or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fell
by $5.52 billion to stand at $693 billion.
The full Fed report can be found on: