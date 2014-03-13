NEW YORK, March 13 Foreign central banks'
overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal
Reserve plunged in the latest week, with a particularly sharp
drop in Treasuries, data from the U.S. central bank showed on
Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks sank $106.142 billion in the week ended
March 12, to stand at $3.206 trillion.
The tumble brings the total on deposit with the Fed to the
lowest since December 2012.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt fell by $104.535 billion to
stand at $2.855 trillion in the week.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,
slipped by $797 million to stand at $306.301 billion.
