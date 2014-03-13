NEW YORK, March 13 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve plunged in the latest week, with a particularly sharp drop in Treasuries, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks sank $106.142 billion in the week ended March 12, to stand at $3.206 trillion.

The tumble brings the total on deposit with the Fed to the lowest since December 2012.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt fell by $104.535 billion to stand at $2.855 trillion in the week.

Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, slipped by $797 million to stand at $306.301 billion.

