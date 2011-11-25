(Adds analysts, context about Japan central bank)

NEW YORK, Nov 25 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. debt at the Federal Reserve fell for the first time in four weeks, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Friday.

Analysts attributed the recent rise in the custody debtholding at the U.S. central bank on Treasuries buying by the Bank of Japan in a effort to stem the yen's strength against the dollar. On Friday, the dollar touched a two-week high against the yen. For more, see [FRX/]

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks declined $19.46 billion in the week ended Nov. 23, to stand at $3.450 trillion.

Accounting for the week's drop, foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. debt at the Fed was still $57.8 billion above the amount at the end of October, according to Fed data.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt tumbled by $20.45 billion to stand at $2.730 trillion.

But foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, rose by $985 million to stand at $719.72 billion.

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.

These data are typically released on Thursday. The U.S. government released them a day later due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

