NEW YORK, Nov 25 Foreign central banks' overall
holdings of U.S. debt at the Federal Reserve fell for the first
time in four weeks, data from the U.S. central bank showed on
Friday.
Analysts attributed the recent rise in the custody
debtholding at the U.S. central bank on Treasuries buying by
the Bank of Japan in a effort to stem the yen's strength
against the dollar. On Friday, the dollar touched a two-week
high against the yen. For more, see [FRX/]
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks declined $19.46 billion in the week
ended Nov. 23, to stand at $3.450 trillion.
Accounting for the week's drop, foreign central banks'
holdings of U.S. debt at the Fed was still $57.8 billion above
the amount at the end of October, according to Fed data.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt tumbled by $20.45 billion to
stand at $2.730 trillion.
But foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, rose
by $985 million to stand at $719.72 billion.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have
been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than
a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the
biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.
These data are typically released on Thursday. The U.S.
government released them a day later due to the Thanksgiving
holiday.
